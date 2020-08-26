Roy Cooper, Dan Forest agree to Oct. 14 debate

North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Governor Dan Forest will debate on October 14.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is looking to fend off a challenge from Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in one of the few closely watched gubernatorial races in the country this election season.

Both campaigns have confirmed they'll participate in a debate on Oct. 14 organized by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

Forest is pushing for Cooper to agree to two more debates.