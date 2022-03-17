Gov. Roy Cooper will address North Carolina's "next phase" of the COVID-19 pandemic as daily cases and hospitalizations continue their significant drops.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is set to discuss the "next phase" of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, as cases and hospitalizations continue to drop across North Carolina.

Right now, all school districts in the Charlotte area have optional mask policies and health officials are optimistic about moving toward an endemic response. The most recent map from the CDC shows mostly low COVID-19 community levels across the state, with relaxed mask guidelines in most counties, including Mecklenburg.

Cooper is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m., along with Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley and commerce officials.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard also shows a decrease in hospitalizations, down from more than 3,000 in early February to less than 800 as of this week. The total number of cases and deaths are also decreasing in Mecklenburg County. So far, health officials have reported more than 276,000 cases and about 1,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Mecklenburg County.

Doctors are now talking about moving to the endemic response phase, which means the virus is here to stay, but we'll just have to learn to live with it, similar to the flu.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to fall, health officials are still encouraging everyone to stay updated with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have any symptoms.