Search underway for missing kayaker on North Carolina coast

The Coast Guard said that Warren Liner was last seen on Bear Island in Hammocks Beach State Park.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a search is underway for a missing kayaker along the North Carolina coast.

The maritime service said in a news release Saturday that the man was reported missing in the area of Bogue Inlet.

The area is near Emerald Isle.

An Onslow County dispatcher had received a call Friday from the man’s wife that he had not returned from a kayaking trip.

His kayak was found on Bear Island Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard has deployed a helicopter and three boats to to search for the man.