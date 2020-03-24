Search underway for small plane near North Carolina coast

The Cessna aircraft went missing around 11 p.m. on March 23, and the Coast Guard said it is looking for the two people who were on board.

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard says its crews are searching for survivors of a plane that crashed near the North Carolina coast.

The Coast Guard said in a statement Tuesday that two people were reportedly on board the Cessna aircraft.

It dropped from the radar about 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet at about 11 p.m. on Monday night. Bogue Inlet is near Emerald Isle.