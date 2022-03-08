Coast Guard: Search underway for missing boater on Pamlico Sound, North Carolina

Buxton resident John Hess, 38, was identified as the missing boater.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater on Pamlico Sound in North Carolina after he didn't return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.

The Coast Guard believes Hess took a friend's 23-foot boat from a residence in Beaufort onto the South River around 4:30 p.m Tuesday but didn't come back that night. The boat’s owner searched for Hess overnight with no results, then alerted authorities.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center learned about the situation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter crew and response boat crews from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and Coast Guard Station Hobucken are searching for Hess.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Harkers Island Fire Department, North Carolina Marine Patrol and the South River-Merrimon Fire Department are also helping out with the search.