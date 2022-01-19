Second man arrested in connection with deadly triple shooting in Elizabeth City

Police arrested Terrence Seymore, 37, for the shooting deaths of a mother, teen and toddler on Dec. 2, 2021. The other man is expected to appear in court next month.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police said a second man is now in custody after being involved in a shooting that left three people dead and three others injured in North Carolina.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said it worked with multiple law enforcement agencies to arrest 37-year-old Terence Tyrone Seymore on Jan. 11 for killing three people including a toddler. The incident took place near Perry Street and Jordan Street.

Officers said 18-year-old Jaquan Tobias White, 39-year-old Takeyia De'Shay Berry and 3-year-old Allura Pledger were shot and killed on Dec. 2, 2021.

The people who were injured in the shooting included 40-year-old Roderick White, 29-year-old James Harris, and 20-year-old Terry Griffin, who are all from Elizabeth City.

According to police, Ricky Etheridge Jr. was the first man arrested for the killings. He was taken into custody in Norfolk on Dec. 15, 2021, and is expected to go to court to be tried before Feb. 8.

Seymore's charges include murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury. He was arrested in New Bern, NC, and is currently being held in the Albermarle District Jail under a $1,001,000 secured bond.

Police said his arrest was made in a collaborative effort with assistance from the United States Marshall Services Carolina Fugitive Task Force along with the Craven County Sheriff's Office.

These are the other agencies that assisted: Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Norfolk Police Department Fugitive Task Force and Special Operations Team, and the U.S. Marshals Service Office’s Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Taskforce and Regional Fugitive Task Force.



