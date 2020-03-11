March leader Rev. Greg Drumwright said they want to finish what they started Saturday and bring voters to the polls.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Organizers of a March to the Polls event in Graham that ended in arrests over the weekend have planned another march for Election Day.

Justice 4 the Next Generation leader Reverend Greg Drumwright tweeted Monday evening that the event will begin at 3 pm at Wayman's Chapel AME Church.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office talked about Saturday's turn of events Monday afternoon.

There continue to be very different narratives between law enforcement and marchers over what led officers to pepper spray the crowd and make arrests.

The sheriff's office said in a press conference that one of their deputies was assaulted. Deputies said she was pushed to the ground during the commotion shortly after Graham Police Officers started spraying pepper spray at the marchers.

Tensions also rose when deputies attempted to remove a gas generator and gas can brought on to the courthouse grounds. The sheriff's office said it was a fire hazard and organizer Reverend Greg Drumwright had agreed not to bring a gas generator onto courthouse property.

The sheriff's office declined to take any questions from reporters during today's press conference.

A second march to the polls is planned for Election Day but Drumwright told WFMY News 2's Grace Holland it will look different than Saturday's event.

"Tomorrow there will be no rally. We are attempting to lead people to the polls to vote. We will have a prayer, a healing moment before we proceed to the polls," Drumwright said.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office via email after the press conference.

We are waiting for responses to several questions including whether the sheriff's office is coordinating with Rev. Drumwright on Tuesday's march.