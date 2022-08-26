NC State researchers working to make self-driving cars safer

Researchers have now developed a new way to allow autonomous cars software to make calculations a lot quicker.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC State researchers are looking to make self-driving cars a lot safer.

NEW SOFTWARE

Improving both traffic and safety in various simulations.

NAVIGATE LANES

Basically, the program allows the car to navigate lane changes faster, especially when merging onto a highway.

MORE RESEARCH NEEDED

But a lot more research needs to be done. Experts say they've only tested the software in simulations so far.

GREAT EARLY SIGNS

But the software is providing a lot of great early signs. Researchers say the new software is outperforming old ones in nearly every category.

