Sen. Thom Tillis - positive for COVID-19 - regains taste, smell

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina says he's regained his sense of taste and smell after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

Tillis tweeted Monday: “I feel great." He says that although he’s no longer exhibiting any symptoms of the coronavirus, he will continue to self-isolate.

Tillis is among several people who tested positive for the virus days after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House on Sept. 26. Others who came down with the coronavirus include President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

Tillis was wearing a mask during the outside ceremony and has supported mask use. A New York Times photo taken inside the White House showed a maskless Tillis speaking to Barrett.

Tillis is in a tight race for reelection in November. He has temporarily halted in-person campaigning, and several campaign staff went into quarantine.