RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina legislators have finalized two new constitutional amendments to submit to voters in November after a judicial panel's ruling keeping those questions off ballots caused them to try again.

On near party-line votes the Senate voted Monday for amendments designed to comply with the judges' decision last week. The House already approved the redone proposals last Friday as the Republican-controlled General Assembly called a special session to consider new amendments.

Both amendments would shift powers from the executive branch to the legislature when it comes to the state elections board and filling judicial vacancies. The referendum questions for each amendment also were altered - a response to the judges' ruling.

Constitutional amendments aren't subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto, but his lawsuit led to the recent judicial ruling.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.