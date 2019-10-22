MANTEO, N.C. — The sentencing phase is underway after a jury found Mikel Brady guilty of murder in a botched prison escape in Pasquotank two years ago.

Brady was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder after that deadly escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institute in October 2017.

The four prison workers who were killed in the incident were Justin Smith, Veronica Darden, Wendy Shannon, and Geoffrey Howe.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty in Brady's case and a jury will decide whether he will go to death row or face life in prison without parole.

Brady is expected to testify ahead of his sentencing.

RELATED: Inmate found guilty of deadly attempted Pasquotank prison break

RELATED: Two prison employees killed, several injured in NC escape attempt

RELATED: Funerals held for employees killed during attempted NC prison escape

Family members of the victims testified before the verdict came down.

Jasmine Herring, daughter of Veronica Darden, talked about the close relationship she had with her mother.

"She was my best friend, I could tell her everything. We talked at least three to four times a day," Herring said.

Deborah Howe was Jeffrey Howe's only child. She recalls how much working at the prison meant to her father.

"He really loved that job. He only worked there for a year," Howe said. "You never get over this."

Justin Smith's mother, Melanie Mathewson, says she still struggles emotionally with her son's death.

“Part of my heart is gone. It’s been so hard each day," Matthewson said. “He was such a good, good son since he was a child. Still from this day, I’ve been waiting for him to walk in the house."

Tammy Shannon Williams, the sister of Wendy Shannon, recalls her sister's generous spirit.

"We were like twins. She cooked for everybody," Williams recalled. "She would give you the shirt off her back."

The other three inmates who face the same murder charges as Brady are still waiting for their day in court. Wisezah D. Buckman, Seth J. Frazier, and Jonathan M. Monk were all charged with first-degree murder and are currently in jail awaiting their trial dates.

Clockwise from top left: Mikel Brady, Wisezah Buckman, Jonathan Monk, and Seth Frazier.

Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office