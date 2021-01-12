Sewage backups still trouble Moyock neighborhood, state officials are taking action

For more than a year, we’ve reported on reoccurring backups inside homes and on lawns in Eagle Creek.

MOYOCK, N.C. — Homeowners in Moyock tell 13News Now they are still fighting overflowing sewage.

For more than a year, we’ve reported on reoccurring backups inside homes and on lawns in Eagle Creek.

Court documents from July show Sandler Utilities, the company in charge of the sewage system, agreed to work on several changes to fix it.

Now, the state is trying to hold that company accountable.

“Families are supposed to be getting together, you can’t get together here,” said Eagle Creek homeowner Stu Schwartz.

It’s time to host holiday gatherings, but Schwartz said frequent sewage backups force his neighbors to think twice.

“Thanksgiving was interesting,” Schwartz said. “A lot of people said they couldn’t have people over because you can’t use the bathrooms.”

Since last year, neighbors have invited 13News Now to see wastewater in their homes and yards.

HOA President Fred Whiteman said the homes are connected to vacuum systems that often back up during heavy rainfall. Neighbors try to conserve water during down periods.

“People go all week without a shower, I mean there are kids here,” Schwartz said.

Sandler Utilities, LLC owns the sewage system. Envirolink is contracted to keep it running.

Envirolink President Mike Myers said they’re currently installing monitoring systems on the pits.

“It won’t solve the problem, but it will allow us to put more eyeballs on the system 24/7,” Myers said.

Myers said Envirolink is working with Currituck Water and Sewer to take over the system.

“As soon as we get the North Carolina regulators to approve us to move forward, we stand ready to get started on replacing and upgrading the system,” Myers said.

Recently, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality filed a motion against Sandler Utilities asking them to prove why they shouldn’t be held in civil or criminal contempt. In the court documents DEQ officials said Sandler has disregarded requirements they agreed to in July, to work on fixing the system.

While all this is going on, Schwartz said residents are awaiting the next back up.

“We are screaming for somebody to step in and do something,” Schwartz said.

13News Now reached out to Sandler Utilities for comment and is waiting to hear back.