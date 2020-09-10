x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

North Carolina

Shark pings off coast of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Andromache, a nearly 11-foot shark, pinged off the coast of Kill Devil Hills after making her way down the East Coast from waters near New Jersey.
Credit: OCEARCH

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — OCEARCH logged a ping Friday morning from a female shark that's currently swimming in the waters near the North Carolina coast.

Andromache, a female white shark that's 10 feet, eight inches long, pinged off the coast of Kill Devil Hills on Oct. 9.

She made her way down the eastern seaboard this week from the coast of New Jersey.

Andromache was first tagged back in August during an OCEARCH expedition near Massachusetts.

She was named after the Greek mythological character who was the wife of Hector, the Prince of Troy. The character is a symbol of maternity, strength and courage.

Related Articles