Shark pings off coast of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Andromache, a nearly 11-foot shark, pinged off the coast of Kill Devil Hills after making her way down the East Coast from waters near New Jersey.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — OCEARCH logged a ping Friday morning from a female shark that's currently swimming in the waters near the North Carolina coast.

Andromache, a female white shark that's 10 feet, eight inches long, pinged off the coast of Kill Devil Hills on Oct. 9.

She made her way down the eastern seaboard this week from the coast of New Jersey.

Andromache was first tagged back in August during an OCEARCH expedition near Massachusetts.