Sheriff: Deputy shot armed man who disrupted North Carolina church service

The man lives across the road from the church and, from a driveway about 200 yards from the outdoor service, had been shouting obscenities at congregation members.

WAXHAW, N.C. — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who was armed with a knife when deputies responded to a complaint that he had disrupted an outdoor church service in North Carolina on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Union County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were trying to determine why the man interrupted the service outside Oak Grove Baptist Church in Waxhaw, North Carolina.

The man's injuries weren't considered life-threatening.