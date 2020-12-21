Two people found dead inside Elizabeth City home during welfare check

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and said there were no signs of foul play.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office is investigating after it said it found two people dead inside a home during a welfare check in Elizabeth City.

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday, Dec. 20 around 1:38 p.m. to check on residents who lived in the 300 block of Betty Drive. The initial call was made to Pasquotank County Central Communications.

Deputies said they found two individuals who were dead when they got inside the home. They added that there was no forced entry used to get into the house.