CAPE FEAR, N.C. (AP) - The federal government shutdown is delaying disaster relief for some North Carolina farmers.

The Fayetteville Observer reports the shutdown has mostly closed the federal Farm Service Agency responsible for a document required in farmer applications for state disaster relief. North Carolina set aside $240 million to assist farmers who sustained losses during Hurricane Florence and Michael last year.

The program is overseen by the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and applications require certifications of acreage by the Farm Service Agency. State Department of Agriculture Chief Deputy Commissioner David Smith says about 900 farmers are waiting on that certification and more than 7,000 farmers say they need the program's help.

The Farm Service Agency says it won't be working on relief programs when some offices open Friday and Tuesday.