SILVER ALERT: missing Winston-Salem woman considered endangered

Julia Horne Church, 88, was last seen wearing a blue sweater and is believed to be suffering from dementia. She is considered endangered.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina released a silver alert for an endangered, missing 88-year-old woman Tuesday morning.

Winton-Salem authorities believe Julia Horne Church is suffering from dementia.

There was no picture of Church immediately available, but she is a 5 foot 4 inch white woman with short gray hair and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, multi-colored pants and carrying a brown purse.

Church was last seen at 100 Capitol Lodging Court in Winston Salem.

Authorities don't know which direction she went, but she could be driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with the North Carolina license plate CDL2005.