Katie Schinke may have spent Christmas in the hospital, but doesn't let that keep her from continuing to be a light for others.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 16-year-old from Greensboro, known for being a light, was diagnosed with leukemia less than a month ago and spent her Christmas at Brenner Children's Hospital. However, Katie Schinke isn't letting that keep her down.

A few weeks ago Schinke started experiencing swollen lymph nodes. Thinking it was just a virus, she went to her doctor and had a few tests done. The diagnosis was leukemia.

Chemotherapy started right before Christmas but Schinke kept her joy and positive attitude.

“This is just incredible because I just haven’t been worried or scared and that’s something that’s really cool and the only explanation for that is God it’s just amazing,” Schinke said.

People who know her say she is a light for others and always makes people smile.

A Go Fund Me page was created by Becky Feldmann, a family friend, to help Katie and her family with any bills that may pile up.

“I think it’s very important to look outside of our own little world. Sometimes we get caught up in her own little world and especially this time of year we start thinking about giving," Feldmann said. "Long after Christmas and the holiday season we need to be looking for opportunities to help because one day it might be us who needs help and it’s just a good lesson to teach our children."

Schinke and her mother Angie said they are taken back by all of the support and love from people wanting to bless them.

“It’s astounding it’s overwhelming to be that recipient of that,” Katie's mother, Angie said.

Katie plans on using her trial to encourage others to stay positive and thankful.

“I mean there’s going to be bad days and there are going to be good days and just sharing that and encouraging other people with that it’s something that honestly really helps me,” she said.

Katie even has advice for others who may be going through the same thing, saying situations like this will only make you stronger.