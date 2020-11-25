A smelly Thanksgiving? Moyock neighbors continue to report consistent sewage backups

"They keep putting Band-Aids on a system that needs major surgery, we just need a new system," said homeowner Dean Burns.

MOYOCK, N.C. — With towels around his toilet, Dean Burns says his home now smells like sewage instead of home-cooking.

“In this pandemic, we’re all supposed to stay isolated and stay to ourselves and this just kind of ruins the holiday for you," Burns said.

He's one of many homeowners in the Eagle Creek community in Moyock reporting consistent sewage problems, including flooded drainage ditches and sewage backing up into homes.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Burns said he woke up to the "unmistakable smell."

He said it’s the fourth time sewage water has leaked into his home in the last month, and this time, it’s ruining Thanksgiving preparations. He called it unsanitary and frustrating.

“We have to use towels to clean up the mess when the sewage comes into the house, but you need to wash those, but I can’t wash those because I don’t have access to water right now, so just kind of a never-ending cycle," Burns said. "It's kind of like Groundhog Day."

This backup is related to problems with the pit vacuum system between the Burns house and their neighbors’ house.

“They keep putting Band-Aids on a system that needs major surgery. You know, we just need a new system," Burns said. "They tried to repair it, it hasn’t worked.”

Envirolink is the subcontracted company that’s been repairing sewage issues in this neighborhood for months. Envirolink President Mike Myers said systemic changes are needed.

“Ultimately, we think there’s going to have to be some additional upgrades out there on the individual pits in order to solve the problem completely for the homeowners," Myers told 13News Now.

But Envirolink doesn't own the sewage system, Sandler Utilities, LLC does. Myers said Sandler Utilities would be responsible for any upgrades. The company did not respond to calls for comment Wednesday.

Myers said he recently learned the North Carolina Utilities Commission is now investigating the Eagle Creek sewer system, to see if "pits should have been replaced during the last rate case." He said the NCUC is investigating "whether or not that work was ever done."

Eagle Creek residents have complained of sewage problems for months, with volunteers offering showers and laundry services, and local and state agencies providing some help.

Burns said it’s wild that neighbors check with each other to see if they can use the bathroom, comparing it to grade school.

“Teacher number 2 right, put your hands up," he said. "It’s kind of awkward.”