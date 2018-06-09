CLAYTON, N.C. (AP) — Smithfield Foods is closing a North Carolina meat distribution center and laying off about 100 employees.

The state Commerce Department posted a notice Wednesday in which Smithfield Foods said it will close the operation in the Johnston County town of Clayton by the end of next month.

Most of the workers being laid off are warehouse operators and supervisors.

Smithfield Foods' extensive pork-raising operations in North Carolina have made news this summer. The world's largest pork processor has lost three federal lawsuits and jurors decided it should pay more than $500 million in damages to neighbors who complained of intense nuisances from odors, flies and rumbling trucks at industrial-scale hog operations.

