Some evacuations in Hertford after town's main gas line cut

The Hertford Police Department said that the cut line meant there was no natural gas in town. Temporary shelters for evacuees were set up.

HERTFORD, N.C. — Some people had to leave their homes Tuesday after someone cut the main natural gas line heading into Hertford.

The police department posted about the situation on its Facebook page around 9:45 a.m.

The post said that the Route 17 business corridor was closed, and officers asked people to avoid Wynne Fork Road near Edenton Road.

The department said police and firefighters would reach out to people who needed to evacuate their homes and that the Perquimans rec center and Perquimans Highs School would serve as shelters.

Officers said there was no need for people to evacuate if they hadn't been asked to do so