Mexican-themed 'South of the Border' highway attraction getting some upgrades

HAMER, S.C. — South of the Border, a popular South Carolina tourist attraction, is receiving some upgrades.

Three of the shops have been torn down to make way for new features, and several others are being renovated.

The corny Mexican-themed attraction is located in Hamer, South Carolina, with a huge sombrero towering over the intersection of Interstate 95 and U.S. highways 301 and 501. Thousands of drivers take detours every year to visit the shops and restaurants.