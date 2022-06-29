NC state, local officials investigate Chowan shooting that left woman dead

It happened on on NC-32, just north of Greenhall Road.

CHOWAN, N.C. — The Chowan County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Edward Basnight, the shooting happened shortly after midnight on NC-32, just north of Greenhall Road.

When investigators arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died from her injuries.

She's since been identified as Lakita Mooring of Edenton.

The Chowan County Sheriff's Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the circumstances surrounding this shooting.