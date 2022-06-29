x
North Carolina

NC state, local officials investigate Chowan shooting that left woman dead

It happened on on NC-32, just north of Greenhall Road.
Credit: Prathaan - stock.adobe.com
crime scene tape with blurred forensic law enforcement background in cinematic tone and copy space

CHOWAN, N.C. — The Chowan County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Tuesday. 

According to Sheriff Edward Basnight, the shooting happened shortly after midnight on NC-32, just north of Greenhall Road. 

When investigators arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died from her injuries. 

She's since been identified as Lakita Mooring of Edenton. 

The Chowan County Sheriff's Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the circumstances surrounding this shooting.  

If you have any information that could help, call the Sheriff's Office at 252-482-8484 or its anonymous tip line at 252-482-5100. You can also call the SBI at 919-662-4500.

