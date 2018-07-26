CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC (WVEC) — Due to localized flooding, Currituck County declared a State of Emergency for the Swan Beach subdivision on Thursday.

Certain roads in Swan Beach are heavily flooded and impassable, which creates an impact on public safety. Crews will pump water from the roads to allow safe travel for emergency vehicles. Planned locations for pumps include Albatross and Canary streets.

In addition, the emergency pumping of stormwater in Corolla is underway in the Ocean Sands and Spindrift communities. The pumping infrastructure in Whalehead is also operating.

Health officials also released a public safety notice reminding people to not play in flood waters. It may contain harmful bacteria and playing in floodwaters can increase the risk of illness.

