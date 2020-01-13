RODANTHE, N.C. — A surfer possibly was bitten by a shark off Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Monday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call shortly after 2:30 p.m. about the incident that took place near Sudie Payne Road in Rodanthe, N.C.

The National Park Service said the 26-year-old surfer from Manteo had an injury to his foot from the attack.

Dare County Emergency Medical Services took the surfer to the Outer Banks Hospital for treatment.

Officials haven't released any further information about this incident.

RELATED: 13News Now has a new app. Download it here.

RELATED: Divers track down owner of GoPro found off Venice beach

RELATED: Sharks are showing up off the Carolinas as winter approaches