KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (WVEC) — A 17-year-old has been arrested Friday for multiple car break-ins and stealing from a donation box.

Around 4:25 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of North Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills heard a noise in their driveway. The resident saw a man in a skull-faced mask going into their vehicle.

The resident called 911 and confronted the individual who fled on his bike.

A Kill Devil Hills officer responding to the 911 call spotted the suspect a few minutes later. The suspect ditched his bike and started running through the neighborhoods.

Officers from Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Nags Head Police Department, and Kitty Hawk Police Department converged on the area and helped establish a perimeter. Coincidentally, the suspect was again spotted running through the neighborhood by the original 911 caller.

The caller helped direct police to the suspect, and the teen was arrested.

In total, the pursuit lasted about 30 minutes and covered the area between Tanya Drive and Landing Drive.

The suspect admitted to attempting to enter more than two dozen cars and was successful in gaining entry to seven unlocked vehicles. Approximately $200 in cash was recovered from the suspect.

Later that same morning, employees from the Kill Devil Hills Dairy Queen discovered the Children’s Miracle Network donation box at their store had been broken into. Surveillance video showed the suspect was the same one involved in the car break-ins.

The suspect was placed under bond at the Dare County Detention Center. In North Carolina, people over the age of 16 can be charged as an adult for criminal offenses; however, they are still considered a minor until the age of 18.

