Have you seen Joash? Teen missing from Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is trying to find 15-year-old Joash Garland, who went missing Tuesday morning.

A post from the police department said the last time anyone saw him, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., he was in the 900 block of North Road Street. That's in the Reed Island area.

Garland is a Black teen who stands 6'4" tall, weighs about 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and has hair that's shaved on the sides of his head and an afro style on top.

Officials don't know what he was wearing when he went missing.