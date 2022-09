According to a tweet from the department, 17-year-old Jakaiya Holley was last seen at around 5 p.m. driving a white Nissan Sentra.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are looking for a missing teen Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the department, 17-year-old Jakaiya Holley was last seen at around 5 p.m. driving a white Nissan Sentra.

Police said the car has a plate with "World's Greatest Grandma" written on the front.