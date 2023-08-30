Teen shot while riding in car in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A teenager was shot while riding in a vehicle in Elizabeth City Tuesday afternoon, police say.
According to a press release, officers were called to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center around 4:30 p.m. when a 16-year-old boy arrived with gunshot injuries.
The boy was a passenger of a vehicle traveling near the intersection of Walker Avenue and Cardwell Street when he was hit by gunfire, a witness told police. Officers later found shell casings in that area, the release stated.
The teen's injuries were not life-threatening.
The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this incident to call (252) 335-4321 or call the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555 to leave an anonymous tip.