Teen shot while riding in car in Elizabeth City

Police were called to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Tuesday afternoon when a 16-year-old boy arrived with gunshot injuries.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A teenager was shot while riding in a vehicle in Elizabeth City Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to a press release, officers were called to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center around 4:30 p.m. when a 16-year-old boy arrived with gunshot injuries.

The boy was a passenger of a vehicle traveling near the intersection of Walker Avenue and Cardwell Street when he was hit by gunfire, a witness told police. Officers later found shell casings in that area, the release stated.

The teen's injuries were not life-threatening.