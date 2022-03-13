Teenager dies after pedestrian crash in Nags Head

There were several EMS personnel who were off-duty and nearby when the crash happened. They went to her aid, but she died at the scene.

A pedestrian died after trying to cross the highway in Nags Head on Saturday.

A statement from the Nags Head’s Police and Fire and Rescue Departments stated that a 15-year-old girl, who was from Albania and visiting the U.S., was trying to run across the highway on the 2400 block of South Croatan Highway.

She was then struck by a 2018 Chevy Colorado while running across the northbound lane. The crash happened at 7:39 p.m.

There were several EMS personnel who were off-duty and nearby when the crash happened. They went to her aid, but she died at the scene.

Her identity isn't known at this time.

The crash is still under investigation, and neither alcohol or speed were a factor.