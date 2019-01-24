ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Federal funding for school lunches in local districts could soon run dry if the partial government shutdown continues.

ECPPS school board members discussed the issue as a point of concern at a meeting last night.

A spokesperson told 13News Now the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) informed them "the only federal funding concern at this time is related to school nutrition."

Funding will last until the end of March if the partial government shutdown continues.

"I hope it doesn't get any worse than what it is," a single mom of three children, who didn't want to be identified told 13News Now.

School board member George Archuleta said a plan is in place if the shutdown goes beyond March.

"I believe we have something in place and that's my statement. I also say let's not panic. We have two more months and we'll cross that bridge when we get to it," Archuleta said. "Our interim school Superintendent has taken steps, her and her staff, to help those that are in this circumstance."

A spokesperson for the NCDPI provided this statement regarding current steps being taken by school districts:

"We have not advised LEAs in North Carolina to take measures to reduce their spending at this time; however, we respect local school officials and Boards of Education must take the actions they believe to be in the best interest of their students, families and communities."

ECPPS says it will work with state officials to devise a plan if the shutdown affects USDA funding for lunches.