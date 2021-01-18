NC Sen. Thom Tillis will not attend Biden's inauguration due to recent foot surgery

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to be sworn in on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Monday he will not attend Joe Biden's inauguration due to his recent foot surgery.

Tillis issued the following statement:

“Today, I informed the incoming Biden administration that I regrettably won’t be able to attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration because of my recovery from a recent foot surgery. Our nation faces many unprecedented challenges, and I look forward to finding common ground with President Biden on areas where we may agree, and vigorously—but always respectfully—opposing policies where we do not.”

