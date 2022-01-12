Elizabeth City Police: threat against Northeastern High School unfounded

ECPPS said multiple school districts in North Carolina received similar threats. They have so far been unsubstantiated.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — For the second day in a row, a local school was placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made against it.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the threat was made against Northeastern High School around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The school was placed on immediate lockdown and police and first responders were called to investigate.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said the school was secured and no threat was found.

ECPPS said other school districts received the same threatening call. The lockdown remains in place as a precaution, and police advise there may be traffic issues in the area around the school.

The threat was made a day after Bayside High School in Virginia Beach received a similar threat. That, too, was determined to be a false threat by police.