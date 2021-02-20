Three people arrested in connection to armed robbery in Elizabeth City

Police said the first court appearance for the armed robbery incident will be in Pasquotank County District Court on Feb. 22, at 9:30 a.m.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police said three suspects involved in an armed robbery last week were arrested on Friday.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said an armed robbery occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the 300 block of Queen Street. Officers arrested 31-year-old Tonishele La’ Shon Renee West, 30-year-old Sherbria Delois James and 20-year-old James Calvin Brooks in connection to the incident.

West lived in Elizabeth City and was charged with Conspiracy to Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Common Law Robbery and Felonious Restraint, according to police. She was taken to Albemarle District Jail after receiving a $50,000 secured bond at the magistrate's office.

James was also an Elizabeth City resident and was charged with armed robbery and Common Law Robbery. She received a $40,000 secured bond and was also taken to Albemarle District Jail.

Brooks was living in Perquimans and he was charged with Conspiracy to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Common Law Robbery.

He was released shortly after receiving a $5,000 secured bond in Perquimans County where he was processed. ECPD said they received help from the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office on Brooks' arrest.

Police said all three suspects will have their first appearance in Pasquotank County District Court on Monday, Feb. 22, at 9:30 a.m.