RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republicans have been thwarted by veto and federal judges this decade to require photo identification to vote. Now they're hoping state residents will cement the mandate by amending the state constitution.



A House committee voted Thursday along party lines for a measure that would ask voters this November to enshrine this voter ID photo requirement in the constitution. The bill's next stop is the House floor in the final days of this year's legislative session. The Senate also would have to approve the idea before the question is submitted to voters.



Gov. Beverly Perdue vetoed a voter ID law in 2011, but GOP lawmakers couldn't override it. A federal appeals court struck down another law in 2013 signed by Gov. Pat McCrory, calling several provisions racially discriminatory.

