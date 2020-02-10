x
North Carolina

Tillis, Cunningham spar over Supreme Court, absentee voting

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham met Thursday for their third and final televised debate.
Credit: AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool
Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, left, and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. greet each other after a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham sparred on issues related to the Supreme Court and absentee voting during a senate debate. 

Cunningham said he'd meet with President Donald Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, and give her consideration. Tillis said she shouldn't have to recuse herself in matters related to the 2020 presidential election if she were confirmed. 

Tillis expressed concerns over proposed changes to the state board of elections proposal to send out affidavits to voters who did not fill out required witness information on their ballot. 

Cunningham declined to share his views on Democratic nominee Joe Biden's plans for taxes and climate change.

