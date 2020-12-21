‘To-Go Cocktails’ now a thing in NC! Gov. Roy Cooper signs to-go delivery sales for mixed beverages

Restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars, and some distilleries are allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery under the Order.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can now get your cocktail to-go in North Carolina!

Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order allowing the North Carolina ABC Commission to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages.

The order is effective December 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm through January 31, 2021.

“This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now,” Governor Cooper said. “With cases and hospitalizations high around the country, let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while supporting local, small businesses safely.”

Businesses and delivery service providers will have to follow the restrictions in the Order and any additional restrictions and guidance provided by the ABC Commission.