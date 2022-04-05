The tourists are back: NC sees spending reach 99% of pre-pandemic level

The total amount of money spent last year was a 45% increase from 2020 and just 1% short of total tourism dollars spent in the state in 2019.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina tourism industry saw $28.9 billion in visitor spending last year – a major boom for the state following losses sustained due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the governor's office.

“We know visitor spending helps fuel our economy in all 100 counties by sustaining local businesses, supporting thousands of jobs and bringing in tax revenue and that’s why we’ve been working to encourage tourism,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

