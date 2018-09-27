MOYOCK, N.C. (WVEC) — If you live in the town of Moyock, North Carolina, you might find it tough to get pennies around town lately. That's because many of them are being gathered in one place for a special cause at Moyock Elementary School.

They’re part of a friendly class competition to collect the most change to go to their 4th grade friend in need.

9-year-old Savannah Kretzer was hospitalized on September 17 with a mass in her brain. On social media, Savannah's parents shared the brain bleed covers the mass and it is in a tough spot to operate.

So, PTA President Becky Pinkleton started the penny collection drive, to help the Kretzer family.

"I mean it's been, it's been insane," said Pinkleton. She said some students have even brought in buckets of barrels of change.

It's an act of kindness Pinkleton said she would've done for any student, but Savannah was her also her daughter's first friend in Moyock.

Megan Shinn, 13News Now

"It just makes it a little more special that, that you know, it is Savannah, and we all hold Savannah near and dear to our heart,” said Pinkleton. "You wouldn't want your daughter going through that and if she was, you would want all the support you could get."

Savannah's parents said they must wait to see how their daughter's condition progresses now. She'll have to go through testing frequently, but Savannah and her family are finally out of the hospital.

If you'd like to help with the fundraising though, we have a link here: https://www.gofundme.com/65diebc

© 2018 WVEC