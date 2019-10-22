HATTERAS, N.C. — The Federal Highway Administration will start a pavement preservation project to place a layer of asphalt pavement overlay on top of the existing pavement along NC 12.

The 4.5 mile stretch of the project will begin at the north entrance to Cape Hatteras National Seashore and end at the entrance of State Road 1243 (South Old Oregon Inlet Road). Both lanes of NC 12 will be closed during this phase of the pavement preservation project.

The asphalt overlay protect will help lengthen the life of the existing pavement along NC 12.

Southbound and northbound vehicles will be detoured to South Old Oregon Inlet Road (State Road 1243) to minimize traffic delays. The detour route is anticipated to be in place for about two weeks.

In April 2019, the FHWA began this $6.9 million project to preserve approximately 43 miles of paved roads and parking areas within Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial.

Click here for Cape Hatteras National Seashore pavement preservation progress updates.

RELATED: Orville Wright bust found on Kill Devil Hills beach; investigation continues

RELATED: Dine out for Disaster Relief raises nearly $50K for Hatteras, Ocracoke residents impacted by Dorian