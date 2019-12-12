MANTEO, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man after a traffic stop who's accused of carrying drugs.

Authorities saw a car just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 with an expired registration on Hwy. 64/264 and Fernando Street.

When they attempted to stop the car, one deputy saw something being thrown out of the passenger window.

The deputy checked the surrounding area and found a bag containing what's believed to be cocaine.

Jerry Lee Shelton, 52, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a $2,500 secured bond.

