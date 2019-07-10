PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — One of four men is on trial for murder after the violent attempt at escaping Pasquotank Correctional Institute in October 2017 where four people were killed.

Mikel Brady is charged with first-degree murder in the attack. Jury selection began Monday and is expected to last about three weeks.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in Brady's case. They say he and three other inmates tried to break out of the prison and killed four prison employees in the process.

The people who were murdered in the attempted prison break were Justin Smith, Veronica Darden, Wendy Shannon and Geoffrey Howe.

An autopsy report from the Medical Examiner shows that the victims died from getting hit or stabbed.

Back in January, a judge ruled to move Brady's trial from Pasquotank County to Dare County because too many people in Pasquotank knew about the case.

The escape attempt took place nearly two years ago to the day on Oct. 12, 2017.

The inmates started a fire in the prison's sewing plant that afternoon and tried to make their way past the prison yards, but were unsuccessful.

Clockwise from top left: Mikel Brady, Wisezah Buckman, Jonathan Monk, and Seth Frazier.

Mikel Brady, Wisezah D. Buckman, Seth J. Frazier, and Jonathan M. Monk were all charged with murder in the case.

