PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — A judge has ruled one of the inmates accused in a fatal prison break attempt will have his trial moved from Pasquotank to Dare County.

Mikel Brady is charged with first-degree murder in the attack. Prosecutors said that in October 2017, Brady and three other inmates tried to break out of the Pasquotank Correctional Institution and killed four people in the process.

Brady's attorneys said he can't get a fair trial in the county, but the prosecutor believed the people of Pasquotank should decide this case.

The judge sided with the defense, ordering the trial be moved to Dare. The trial is scheduled to begin in October, about two years after the fatal attack.