Trump promoting health care 'vision' in swing state NC

President Trump laid out his health care vision for North Carolina that includes affordable care, lower prescription drug costs and greater consumer choice.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is laying out his health care agenda Thursday amid a global pandemic and growing uncertainty about the future of the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era law he vowed to replace with a much better plan, but never did.

In a campaign-style visit to swing state North Carolina, the president will sketch out what aides call a “vision” for quality health care at affordable prices, lower prescription drug costs and greater consumer choice.

But although the Trump administration has made some progress on his health care goals, the major changes he promised have eluded him.