Two elderly people rescued from house fire in Moyock

A fire broke out just after midnight Sunday and raged through a home in Moyock. Authorities haven't said what ignited the flames.

MOYOCK, N.C. — Firefighters successfully rescued two people from a home that caught fire in Moyock overnight.

Crews from multiple fire and emergency agencies were sent to 2091 Tulls Creek Road at 12:08 a.m. Sunday.

Units reported heavy flames had broken out on the front side of a single-story home. There was also fire in the attic and through the roof.

When fire teams had arrived, a neighbor told them that three people were still inside.

One firefighter and a deputy walked around to the back of the home where they found one resident who had escaped on their own.

Two elderly residents were still stuck inside, but crews were able to rescue them.

Crews were able to contain the flames and clear the scene just before 3 a.m.

All occupants were evaluated at the scene for injuries and will be staying with family members. There's no word on what might have caused the fire.