Two families displaced, firefighter injured following house fire in Elizabeth City, NC

Elizabeth City crews responded to a fire that broke out at a two-family house located at 109 Ward Street. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Two families were forced to evacuate from their home near the North Hughes Boulevard area after it caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

Elizabeth City Fire Department said it got a call Saturday, June 12 around 2:48 p.m. about a house fire located at 109 Ward Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames coming from the second level of the home. They said it was a two-family house, but no one was inside during the fire.

One firefighter was injured while battling the fire, but they are expected to be okay.

According to firefighters, the house had serious damage and the families had to relocate. The American Red Cross is helping one of the families.

The following units were working on the scene: Elizabeth City Fire Department, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services and Elizabeth City Police Department.