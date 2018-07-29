ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., (WVEC) — Two men are accused of armed robbery of a Kay Jewelers store Saturday night, police said.

Around 8:39 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at 3850 Conlon Way. Arriving officers found two store employees inside the business unharmed.

Two black men entered the store around 8:08 p.m. and ordered employees at gunpoint to give them cash and jewelry, police said.

Police said one suspect was wearing a dark colored shirt with a flashy gold colored designs, black fitted cap, blue jeans, and tattoos on his right arm.

The other suspect was wearing a 2-tone white and camouflage shirt, dark colored ball cap, and blue jeans, police said.

The suspects handcuffed one employee while the other employee was ordered to empty the jewelry cases. The suspects left the business with a undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

The suspects are seen on surveillance camera entering the business prior to the robbery. The suspects are seen posing as potential customers and then leaving the business for several minutes before returning.

There is a person of interest that entered the business before the armed robbery occurred and left during the beginning minutes of the robbery.

He is a black man, wearing a ball cap with gold designs, burgundy polo shirt, possible sunglasses or eyeglasses, and jeans.

The suspects and the person of interest left the area in a late model Mercedes Benz ML 350 SUV and a late model Toyota Sienna van with damage to the rear passenger window on the driver side.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to call 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

© 2018 WVEC