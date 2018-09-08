NAGS HEAD, Va. (WVEC) — A two-year-old boy was airlifted to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters after he nearly drowned in a pool Thursday, Nags Head police said.

The incident occurred around 8:38 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Oregon Inlet Road, Roberta Simmons with Nags Head police said.

The boy was airlifted from The Outer Banks Hospital to CHKD, but is expected to be OK, Simmons said.

She said the child's family was visiting and staying at a rental property.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC