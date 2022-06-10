UNC students file lawsuit to get reimbursed for remote classes during COVID pandemic

The students say they didn't get proper refunds for things like health services, campus security and parking fees.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Should families get reimbursed for classes that went remote because of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Several North Carolina college students think so and now their lawsuit against the UNC Board of Governors is moving forward. A state appeals court ruling their concerns are valid.

All of this dates back to the fall of 2020 when students started the year off in person before the universities began moving classes online. The lawsuit suggests there was a breach of contract when students were forced off of campus.

The students say they didn't get proper refunds for things like health services, campus security and parking fees.

For their part, the Governing Body of the Public Colleges in North Carolina argues they shouldn't have expected a refund. The board's lawyers say they told students they wouldn't get a refund if classes were moved online.

Some students across the country have gotten their money back. Just last month Brown University agreed to settle a similar lawsuit for $1.5 million.

