x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
North Carolina

UNC on lockdown after reported armed, dangerous person on or near campus

UNC officials sent out an alert saying there was an armed and dangerous person on campus.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill is on lockdown after police reported an armed and dangerous person on or near campus Wednesday. 

This comes less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a lab on campus. 

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates. 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Interview: Big Ugly Brewing events this month

Before You Leave, Check This Out