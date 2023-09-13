UNC on lockdown after reported armed, dangerous person on or near campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill is on lockdown after police reported an armed and dangerous person on or near campus Wednesday.
This comes less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a lab on campus.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.
