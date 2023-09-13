UNC on lockdown after reported armed, dangerous person on or near campus

UNC officials sent out an alert saying there was an armed and dangerous person on campus.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill is on lockdown after police reported an armed and dangerous person on or near campus Wednesday.

This comes less than three weeks after police said a UNC student shot and killed his professor inside a lab on campus.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.

